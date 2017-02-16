Home » Community » FBISD Names 2017 Bilingual and ESL Teachers of the Year

FBISD Names 2017 Bilingual and ESL Teachers of the Year

FORT BEND ISD (February 14, 2017) – Each year, Fort Bend ISD’s Multilingual Services invites the District’s elementary and secondary principals to nominate their outstanding Bilingual and English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers to compete in the Houston Area Association for Bilingual Education (HAABE) Teacher of the Year Awards Competition.

Representing FBISD in the competition this year are:
Rosa Villeda, FBISD 2017 Bilingual Teacher of the Year – Goodman Elementary
Kennette Bardell, FBISD 2017 Elementary ESL Teacher of the Year – Ridgemont Elementary
Lili Dibai, FBISD 2017 Secondary ESL Teacher of the Year – Sugar Land Middle School
As District winners, they will be honored at the HAABE Awards Ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2017 and will advance to the Houston-area competition.


