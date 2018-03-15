Home » Community » FBISD hosting Parent University on wellness, ways to increase student academic achievements

FORT BEND ISD (March 6, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD’s Counseling and Postsecondary Readiness Department is hosting a Parent University on Tuesday, March 20 at Dulles High School’s Rogers Auditorium (500 Dulles Avenue, Sugar Land 77478).
The evening will have four, 25-minute sessions on the following topics:
Job Opportunities in the Healthcare Field
6:00 p.m. to 6:25 p.m.
Dr. Robert Morrow – President, Houston and Southeast Texas, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, and DHS graduate – Class of 1980
Advanced Placement (AP) Classes – Overview and Benefits
6:30 p.m. to 6:55 p.m.
Tiffany Loos, FBISD AVID Coordinator
Mental Health & Balance
7:00 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
Charlene Rogers, MA, LPC-S, RPT-S, EMDR Certified
Judi Dai, Med, Counselor Intern
Profile of a Graduate – FBISD’s Main Priority
Steve Shiels, Director of FBISD’s Counseling & Postsecondary Readiness
The Parent University sessions are open to all FBISD parents. For more information, contact your child’s high school counselor or advisor.


