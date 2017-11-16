FBISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Career and Technical Center

Fort Bend ISD – On Wednesday, November 8, members of the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees joined Superintendent Charles Dupre and the project team for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the District’s new James Reese Career and Technical Center, which will open in the fall of 2019. Located at University Boulevard and Chatham Avenue in Telfair, the new center will offer advanced junior and senior level courses and give students an opportunity to explore careers in Agriculture and Natural Resources, Architecture and Construction, Arts and Audio Video Communications, Culinary Arts, Cosmetology, Education and Training, Information Technology, Law and Public Safety, Manufacturing and Transportation and Logistics.

Students will also have the opportunity to gain real-world experience working at one of five student-operated learning labs that will be open to the public, including a cosmetology studio, automotive shop, restaurant, credit union and early education center. Industry certifications and dual-credit courses will also be available.

“We’ve worked to build our CTE program for several years now and we are doing everything we can to focus our energy on preparing students for the future,” said Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Charles Dupre. “This center is going to be a huge step forward in that direction.”

The state-of-art facility is funded through the 2014 Bond Program, which included $59 million dollars earmarked for CTE improvements. The 200,000-square-foot facility expands the space and resources available to FBISD students and will serve as many as 2,000 high school students each day.

The center was named in honor of James Reese, a former FBISD math teacher who later served as the first FBISD Vocational Director. He also served as the District’s first Distributive Education teacher. Reese’s career in education spanned a total of 36 years, with 33 in FBISD. He passed away in 2009.