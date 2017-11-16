FBISD goes green with new electronic flyer system

FORT BEND ISD (November 10, 2017) – As part of Fort Bend ISD’s continuing efforts to operate more efficiently, the District is transitioning to an electronic flyer distribution system starting Wednesday, November 15, 2017. This electronic flyer communication system, Peachjar, sends flyers to parents through email and to campus websites as part of its green initiative.

This initiative will save on paper and staff time in order to better focus on student needs, allowing the District to operate more efficiently.

Please note that this system is used exclusively for distribution of school-approved flyers only and email addresses are never shared or used for any other purpose.

For more information about Peachjar and its service, please visit www.peachjar.com.