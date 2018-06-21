FBISD to host an auxiliary job fair, community invited

FORT BEND ISD (June 19, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD is seeking qualified, experienced individuals to join the District and will host an auxiliary job fair this summer. The following departments will be represented at the fair:

– Child Nutrition

– Extended Learning

– Facilities

– Transportation

Positions available include custodial staff, bus drivers, cafeteria specialists, Extended Learning site coordinators and many more.

The fair will be on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Fort Bend ISD Annex (3119 Sweetwater Blvd., Sugar Land, 77479).

Registration will be open from June 20, 2018 through July 9, 2018 at fortbendisd.com/careers. Visit fortbendisd.com for more information.