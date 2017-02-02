Experience Super Bowl LI, as Houston gears up for the big day!

HOUSTON – The Bayou City has set the stage for Super Bowl LI with magnificent visuals and everything bigger to stand by its reputation, “Everything is bigger in Texas.”

The NRG Stadium will host the New England Patriots squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, February 5th, when America’s most-awaited sporting spectacular will kick off here in Houston.

Among the highlights is the NFL Experience Driven by Genesis at the George R. Brown Convention Center that runs from Wednesday, February 1 – Super Bowl Sunday, February 5, 2017. Fans will get the chance to participate in NFL-themed games and activities: Super Bowl LI – pro football’s interactive theme park offering participatory games, youth football clinics, merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa and autograph sessions from NFL players and Legends. NFL Experience will also feature personalized digital photos, 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, a virtual reality experience, an enhanced Super Bowl rings display and a new NFL Draft set. Tickets at the entrances are $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and younger. USAA and NFL are offering all current and former military members a $15 discount for tickets. The discount is only valid for tickets bought at the box office with a valid military ID. Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com/NFLExperience, by calling 866.TIX.4NFL (849.4635) or at the box office two hours prior to doors opening from Feb. 1 – Feb. 5, 2017.

There are many other events surrounding Super Bowl like the Taste of the NFL: Thirty-two of the nation’s top chefs from each NFL city pair up with current and former players from each team to support hunger relief. The event is on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at the University of Houston. Enjoy food from top chefs around the country while mingling with Hall of Fame NFL Players and celebrities. The Band Perry is also performing during the event. For tickets and details visit www.tasteofthenfl.com

The NRG Stadium, home to the NFL’s Houston Texans and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, seats about 72,000 fans but more than one million people are expected to flood the city for some component of the Super Bowl experience. The stadium will be illuminated by 65,000 LED lights for the big event on Feb. 5.

Houston Metropolis is a home to over two million out of the 25 million people that live in Texas; making it the fourth most populated city in America.

Although Houston Texans aren’t playing, but this city still benefits; fans are expected to spend around $350 million while visiting the city this week.

Even if you don’t have a ticket to the big game in Houston on Sunday, you can still join in on the festivities going on in and around the Bayou City the whole week leading up to Super Bowl LI.