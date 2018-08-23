“Ekal” targeting $10 Million with dazzling galas

by Prakash Waghmare

After last year’s phenomenal success of magnificent fund-raising gala – ‘Future of India’ – “Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation (EVF)”, this year, is launching the most ambitious plan to host three Galas, at three strategic locations in USA. In sold-out Yr.2017 Gala at majestic art-deco ‘Cipriani-Wall Street” banquet hall, ‘Ekal’ raised $2 Million for its Literacy, Healthcare and Integral-Development projects for rural India.

It was Ekal’s first ever attempt at gathering generous individuals for its nation-building cause. According to EVF-USA President, Suresh Iyer, this unprecedented show of support from philanthropists brought the year-end tally of donations to $8 Million.

Every year, Ekal’s hosts over 50 fund-raising events in major metropolitan centers across USA, by bringing famous ‘Bollywood Artistes’ for concerts. Earlier this year, Ekal had invited two groups of talented performers for this purpose. One group was headed by Kathak dancers Aditi Bhagwat & Kunal Tavri and another group was headed by Kaushik & Pranita Deshpande. They each were the star-attractions in 23 and 30 concert-events, respectively. The response to these concerts was so overwhelming that the events were sold-out at most of the places in advance. Over the years, Ekal’s progress has been consistently exponential. Now with three forthcoming Ekal galas planned for high net-worth supporters, Ramesh Shah, the Chairman of EVF-USA has no doubt that Ekal in 2018, is going to hit $10 Million magical mark for the first time.

As of now, Ekal has 72,000 schools under its wings, grooming 1.92 Million children annually – more than half of which are girls. Hon. PM Modi, in his clarion call to eradicate illiteracy from every small corner of the nation, wants Ekal to establish 100,000 schools by year Yr. 2022 – 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The primary objective of glittering galas is not only to raised funds for this task of national concern, but also, to encourage every sphere, every strata of Indian diaspora to invest itself in India’s future.

Three eagerly-awaited galas, are all taking place in October – Houston, TX on October 6; Bethesda MD on October 12 and in New York City NY on October 13. For details of venue, tickets and sponsorship kindly tap into <http://www.nycgala.ekal.org/> OR <www.ekal.org>. The distinguished speaker at all three galas will be Media Moghul Dr Subhash Chandra (Chairman, Essel Gr of Companies that includes ZEE-TV). In addition, at NYC gala iconic former CEO of Pepsi and Apple, John Sculley, is going to grace the evening as a Chief guest speaker. This NYC gathering will also be entertained by ‘Indian Idol’ competition winner – ‘Sreeramchandra’. In Houston, along with Dr Subhash Chandra, another highlight of the evening is going to be renowned motivational speaker, Shiv Khera.

As the largest grass-root educational movement undertaken by Indians and NRIs, Ekal is socially conscientious, wherever it operates. Last year during ‘Hurricane Harvey’, Ekal volunteers not only worked along side ‘Sewa International’ in rescue and rehabilitation efforts in Houston region but also raised money for the victims.

As the catastrophic destruction is currently unfolding in Kerala due to torrential rain and floods, ‘Ekal-India’ is actively involved there too with “Sewa Bharati”. Bajrang Bagra, CEO of ‘Ekal-India’ says,” the whole Ekal movement is all about giving dignity and self-esteem to rural-tribal folks of India”.