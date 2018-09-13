Economic study ranks the “Show Me City” as one of America’s best locales to open a small business

MISSOURI CITY – A recent Verizon “Best Small Cities for Small Businesses” report positions the “Show Me City” as one of America’s best places to operate a company in, ranking the area as No. 42 in a list of the nation’s top 50.

Evidence of this achievement and the area’s thriving economy was visible last month when City officials and staff hosted a “Doing Business With the City” Leadership Luncheon that drew more than 150 business owners, managers and stakeholders who are interested in seeing the pace of growth and development continue at a steady pace.

Overall, the Luncheon presentation focused on how individuals can build a business partnership with the City, how they can register as a vendor and how they can pursue competitive bid contracts.

Missouri City is a prime commercial location that can provide strategic value to any company, we are open for business and we are looking to grow our economic development base with companies large and small,” said City Manager Anthony J. Snipes. “The Show Me City also offers an attractive incentive package to businesses and programs that is designed to help industries prosper.”

The Verizon findings, compiled of data gathered from about 300 cities nationwide, highlights the City’s dedication to expansion. Criteria for the corporation’s report, included:

• Population: The network considered cities made up of 50,000 to 75,000 people as “small”;

• Education: The network examined the percentage of the population older than 25 who held a bachelor’s degree or higher from accredited universities or colleges;

• Travel time to work: The network reviewed the average total travel time it takes individuals 16 and older to reach work from their residences; this metric takes into account carpooling, public transportation and traffic;

• Income per capita: The network considered the average cumulative income of residents in the cities that are on the list;

• Broadband access: The network looked at access to Internet service running at speeds of at least 10 Mbps download time and 1 Mbps upload time in each of the cities;

• Loans per capita: The network looked at the process, convenience for individuals seeking a business loan in the cities; and

• Tax scores: The network determined how tax-friendly each city is for businesses.

In sharing the results, the Verizon team noted that Missouri City is in the top 16.6 percent of small cities across the nation; the full report may be viewed here: https://vz.to/2wJRNGM. The network also noted that Missouri City is an environment where small businesses can thrive and that City officials and staff are helping to lead the way for the future of entrepreneurs.

Missouri City was the only municipality in the region to make Verizon’s national list; other Texas cities recognized are: Mansfield (24) and Georgetown (28).

