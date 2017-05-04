Dulles Middle School Student Council presents International Festival

Fort Bend ISD (April 28, 2017) – Dulles Middle School held its first International Night on April 20, welcoming a large crowd of parents, students and community members to campus. The event celebrated the diversity of the student body and included performances, a Cultural Gallery Walk, and more. The event was organized by the DMS Student Council.

The students expressed interest in organizing a celebration of the campus, and after considering how best to do that, it was decided that an international festival would be best. With such a great reception from parents and the community, there is already talks of making the festival an annual event. With so many contributions from students – as leaders, cultural ambassadors and guests – the event was a great showcase for the Dulles Middle School community.

“The beauty of the International Festival was that we could celebrate and embrace our school for who we are,” said Georgie Daniel, DMS teacher and Student Council sponsor.