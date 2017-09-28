Drs. Pallavi and Kiran Patel’s pledge $200M to NSU – First of its kind transformational gift

Patel Family Foundation includes a

$50 million gift and an additional

$150 million real estate and facility investment in a future 325,000 square-foot medical education complex that will be part of NSU’s new Tampa Bay Regional Campus, in Clearwater. The campus will house a new state-of-the art facility for NSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, as well as its existing programs in the Tampa area.

by Shobana Muratee

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – (Sep 25, 2017) – Tampa Bay-area doctor couple, cardiologist Dr. Kiran C. Patel and his wife, pediatrician Dr. Pallavi Patel made an unprecedented $200 million commitment to Nova Southeastern University (NSU), the largest philanthropic gift in its history, toward expansion of its programs and development of a new 27-acre secondary campus in Clearwater, Fla.

“Today, he is the first person of Indian heritage to have a United States medical school named after him,” said Dr. George L Hanbury II, President, NSU. “This gift and additional investment will enrich NSU’s ability to educate highly-qualified physicians and healthcare professionals who understand how the medical disciplines can and must work together. These future leaders will represent the cultural diversity of our region, our nation and our world so that they can better serve their patients and communities,” he said. The Patels’ is the single largest commitment made to any educational institution in the US and the seven-largest to any Florida university in history.

The campus will house a new state-of-the art facility for NSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, as well as its existing programs in the Tampa area. Their commitment includes the naming of NSU’s Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine, including support for equipment and the hiring of additional faculty and staff in the Tampa Bay area as well as an endowment to sustain the operation of the college’s new location in perpetuity, the naming of NSU’s Dr. Pallavi Patel College of Health Care Sciences, including an endowed scholarship fund for students. “We firmly believe the best gift that anyone can give is the gift of education,” said Dr. Patel (popularly known as Dr. K,) and health being equally vital, he found an opportunity achieve both goals, he said. “Education that would provide healing.”

Signing of documents in 100 days

At a time when he was already planning on starting an Osteopathic School in Tampa, Dr. Patel had a chance meeting with the President of Nova University and their top research scientists at a dinner meeting, he said. “I had found the component that I was lacking in NSU and instantly decided to partner.” Further, because it is a young university – only 53 years old – he felt that the flexibility and willingness to listen to ideas will be there.

“After signing our documents in 100 days, what we have achieved is unbelievable,” Dr. Patel said. “The goal has been that by 2019 the first student at the Clearwater campus will be enrolled. This is an amazing aggressive time-line. I feel we will achieve it. Thinking about 400 doctors coming out, it would be the largest producer of physicians, not only in Florida but possibly the whole country, is something I’m proud to share with you because there is a need for loving physicians to be coming out,” he said.

Expanding to India, Africa and other parts of the world

The Patels had always envisioned an international medical and are investing $200m to start a medical college in the Gujarat state, in India where they have acquired 100 acres of land for the campus. “We feel we will be transformational in setting trends internationally,” he said. Once built, the university will be accredited to Nova Southeastern University of the United States and the student will be affiliated with Nova University.

The student will receive a US degree which allows them to practice in India or anywhere in the world. Dr. Patel and Dr. Elain M Wallace, Dean, NSU College of Osteopathic Medicine are already planning the expansion to India for NSU Health Care Sciences with a platoon of medical assistants and many of the programs that don’t necessarily have to go through the rigid accreditation, said NSU President, Dr. Hanbury. “India would be the third alternate site for NSU after Tampa – Clearwater campus,” he said.

Kiran Patel and Pallavi Patel are both of Indian origin, although Kiran Patel was born in Zambia, Africa. They are both successful physicians in the Tampa Bay area but more importantly are well known for their philanthropic work locally, nationally and internationally. Dr. Kiran Patel entrepreneurial success is equally astounding. With the success of Well Care HMO, Inc., he along with his partners started a Medicaid managed-care company which became the largest Medicaid provider in the state of Florida. He is presently serving as Chairman of Visionary Medical Systems.

The Patels are driven by their passion to serve one and all, not limiting their time, talent or wealth. “Always keep in mind, being a physician is a journey, not a destination,” is his message to fellow physicians.