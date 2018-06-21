Dr. Zachariah honored at American Heart Association 2018 Heart Ball

by Ajay Ghosh

FT. LAUDERDALE, Florida – Dr. Zachariah ‘Zach’ P. Zachariah, one of the nation’s leading cardiologists, Medical Director of UHealth Cardiology in Fort Lauderdale,was honored by The American Heart Association at their annual Broward Heart Ball on Saturday, May 19th at the Ritz Carlton in Ft. Lauderdale.

Dr. Zachariah, an Indian American cardiologist was honored for his lifelong work as a practicing cardiologist and for his commitment to his community, and for being instrumental in impacting many people affected by heart disease both locally and nationally.

“It’s a great honor and it’s humbling to be recognized by the noble organization, The American Heart Association, the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, with a mission to foster appropriate cardiac care in an effort to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke for nearly a century through funding of innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide critical tools and information to save and improve lives.”

Attended by hundreds of Broward’s medical, social, and philanthropic influencers in the community, at the gala, The American Heart Association raised nearly a million dollars. The American Heart Association’s Heart Ball is a nationwide gala that celebrates the organization’s mission and success in building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

“The Broward Heart Ball is a one-night celebration of our year-round efforts. It always inspires me to see a room full of individuals who love this community and care enough to give, so we can continue to build healthier lives in South Florida”, commented Scholl. Sponsors of this year’s Broward Heart Ball included: One Beat CPR and AED, Florida Panthers Foundation, La Croix and Ultimate Software.

Dr. Zachariah, a GOP fundraiser considered among the most influential Indian-American Republicans, has been a longtime friend of the Bush family.

He has been practicing interventional Cardiology at Holy Cross Hospital since 1976 and as its Director of Cardiovascular services till 2010.

He serves on the executive committee of the Board of Trustees of Nova Southeastern University, a member of the Council of 100 and as a member of the National Board of ExcelinED in action.

He had served on the Florida Board of Governors of the State University system from 2003 to 2010 and as its chairman of the Trustee Committee. He has also served on the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health and as a member of the U.S. delegation to the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. He also served as Chairman of the Florida Board of Medicine from 1990-1992, 2000-2001 and 2013-2014. He also served as a member of the President’s advisory commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders appointed by President George W. Bush in 2001.

Dr. Zachariah is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiology and specializes in cardiology, cardiac catheterization, and interventional cardiology and has performed more than 30,000 heart catheterizations and interventional procedures in Broward County.

He also is the President of Fort Lauderdale Heart Institute in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.