Dr. Manousso to Lecture on Negotiation in Goa, India

HOUSTON – Barbara Sunderland Manousso, PhD., MPH, CEO of Manousso Mediation and Arbitration, LLC, and an adjunct professor at the University of St. Thomas on Global Conflict Management at the UST Center for International Studies, has been invited to Goa, India, to train and lecture to their law students at this January’s Lex Infinitum 2017: Negotiation Training/Workshop.

Dr. Manousso is an international conflict solution trainer, author, and practitioner, based in Houston, Texas (Houston 77027). She is in her second year as the international chair for the Association for Conflict Resolution’s Education, Research, and Training section.

For more information on Dr. Manousso and Houston training programs, go to www.manousso.us