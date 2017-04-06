Distracted driving crashes increase in Fort Bend

Since 2010, such accidents also rise in Harris and Montgomery counties: TxDOT reports

by Anna Dembowski

AUSTIN – Traffic crashes linked to distracted driving increased 3 percent statewide from 2015 to 2016, totaling 108,962 crashes last year, according to a March 30 statement from the Texas Department of Transportation.

To spread awareness of the growing trend, TxDOT hosts its “Talk, Text, Crash” public safety campaign in April.

According to TxDOT data, the number of distracted driving crashes in Harris County increased 45.6 percent between 2010 and 2015, growing from 9,786 incidents to 14,250 incidents.

Distracted driving crashes in Montgomery County increased by 52.8 percent during the same time period, and crashes in Fort Bend County increased by 27.6 percent between 2010 and 2015.

According to a statement from TxDOT, 1 in 5 traffic crashes in Texas is caused by distracted driving. In addition, distracted driving crashes are highest among drivers ages 16-34.

More than 450 people died in traffic crashes across the state as a result of distracted driving in 2016. An additional 3,000 individuals were seriously injured from the incidents, the statement said.

In Fort Bend, Harris and Montgomery counties, distracted driving resulted in several fatalities between 2010 and 2015, according to TxDOT data.

To remind drivers of the consequences of distracted driving, TxDOT hosts its “Talk, Text, Crash” campaign throughout the month of April in honor of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The campaign asks drivers to limit high-risk activities, such as using a mobile phone, adjusting a music player, grooming, eating and programming a navigation system, while driving.

“People are dying on Texas roadways because drivers are diverting their attention from the road to talk on a phone, send a text, post to social media or engage in some other distracting behavior,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “When drivers take their focus off the road, they put themselves, their passengers and others at risk. It’s just not worth it.”

Here are five tips from TxDOT to help eliminate distracted driving and its fatal results:

• Put away or turn off a phone before driving a vehicle.

• Pull over to a safe location if talking or texting is necessary.

• Use an app that blocks texts and calls while driving.

• Notify other individuals that their calls and texts will not be answered while driving.

• Be fully focused on driving.

• To learn more about TxDOT’s campaign, visit the agency’s website: www.txdot.gov (-CommunityImpact News)