Dharmendra Pradhan leads Indian delegation at the 36th CERA week in Houston

HOUSTON, (6th March 2016): A senior delegation led by Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied by senior officials of Government of India participated in the 36th edition of the CERA week in Houston, World’s energy capital with the objective of informing prospective investors about the abundant investment opportunities available, given the significant policy level changes that have been brought in by the Government of India.

Minister emphasized that his Ministry has introduced several progressive reforms in the Indian Upstream sector, driven by Hon’ble Prime Minister’s goal of reducing import dependency on oil and gas by 10% by 2022. He also mentioned that as per India’s Hon’ble Minister, the focus of energy is on 4 pillars namely; energy access by providing new connections, expanding national gas grid network and PNG, energy sufficiency by increasing capital investment in railways and opening up of new inland waterways routes, energy sustainability by increase in production of renewable energy, and use of cleaner fuels, energy security by increasing oil and gas production in upstream sector.

The Ministry has introduced landmark changes in the entire value chain such as setting up of National Data Repository, launch of Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy through Open Acreage Licensing.

Hydrocarbon Exploration & Licensing Policy (HELP) will open up India’s entire sedimentary basin for domestic and foreign players providing an investor friendly regime. The new policy aims to provide investors a ready access to huge amount of seismic data through the National Data Repository (NDR), flexibility to carve out exploration acreages through an open acreage licensing process and increased operational autonomy through a new revenue sharing model.

The National Data Repository (NDR) manifested through an open acreage licensing (OAL) process will be a key facilitator by providing seamless access to India’s entire E&P data process through a digital medium to all investors with the objective of harnessing the potential of India’s large basin area.

The Ujjwala program was also discussed which aims to provide 50 million families with access to cooking gas, expanding the national gas grid network from its current length of 15,000 Km to 30,000 Km and extending PNG to 10 million houses in the next 5 years.

Minister also spoke about the success of recently concluded Discovered Small Fields Bid Round 2016 in a period of crude oil price volatility. The bid round received a total of 134 bids from 47 companies for 34 contract areas and finally, the Government has approved the award of 31 contracts areas.

Earlier in the day, the Minister attended a breakfast meeting with Indian Scientists and CEOs. He also interacted with H.E. Mr. Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Energy from Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral partnerships in the energy domain.

The Government delegation visited LyondellBasell Refinery and Petrochemicals center near Houston to understand global good practices in the aforementioned domain.

The prelude of HELP has also been scheduled where the Indian delegation would be sharing the salient features of the policy over the dinner meeting.