Developer to build $30.5 million retail center in Sugar Land

FORT BEND – Work will begin in early 2017 on The Village at Riverstone, a $30.5 million retail development in Sugar Land.

Regency Centers Corp. announced Wednesday that the 165,000-square-foot retail center will be anchored by a new 100,000-square-foot Kroger store at University Boulevard and LJ Parkway. Other retailers have not been named. Completion is scheduled for spring 2018.

The intersection is one of the crossroads for the Riverstone master-planned community.

“There are key ingredients every shopping center needs to be successful: high barriers to entry, superior demographics, main & main intersection and a market-dominant anchor,” Regency’s vice president of investments Abe Pacetti said in a statement. “We’re fortunate that The Village at Riverstone has them all.”

Regency has 307 grocery-anchored and community retail centers across the U.S. including Sweetwater Plaza, also in Sugar Land, and other properties in Houston, Magnolia, Spring and The Woodlands.