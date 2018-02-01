Determination to Succeed in the Face of Failure

by Shruti Kumar

When we walked into the office of CHR solutions on Saturday, January 13th, we, students of Young Leadership Development Program (YLDP), didn’t realize the big impact that this company had on our communication service providers. I considered myself lucky to be able to understand this industry from the President and CEO of CHR, Dr. Arun Pasrija.

After 15 years working for Bell labs, Dr. Pasrija shifted his focus from programming and robotics for factories to learning more about business and entrepreneurship. He then joined a pseudo start up, L-3 communications as the head of operations which brought him to Houston. Dr. Pasrija not only has advanced the business field but also wants to spreads this knowledge to the future generations through the TiE program which is the world’s largest global nonprofit focused on fostering entrepreneurship.

Dr.Pasrija during his presentations provided us with statistics in the business field as well as highlighting what being an entrepreneur means. He mentioned the characteristics of start up companies and the cycles that each business goes through depending on their growth, the target audience, and the services they provide.

During the presentation we learned not only what it means to start a business but also the strong will and the determination it takes in order for that business to advance. Throughout the presentation we were able to see firsthand as to how the company is run and the behind the scenes of their success which helped me realize the importance of a team with like minded ideas in order to reach the desired goal that everyone has set out.

Dr.Pasrija’s business not only advances the field for communication service providers but also helps future and aspiring entrepreneurs in order to achieve their success through events similar to this one which I am immensely thankful for.