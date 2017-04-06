Daya Annual Gala – Empowering women against domestic abuse

1 in 3 women still experience domestic violence worldwide. This is a serious public health concern that requires tremendous investment from the community to tackle. Daya Inc. is a Houston nonprofit organization that supports South Asian women and families who are trying to break the cycle of domestic and sexual violence to reclaim their lives.

On March 31, 2017 Daya held its annual gala luncheon chaired by Annu Naik, Farida Abjani, and Dr. Sippi Khurana. This year’s theme was “Around the World in 80 Days”, a story of two strangers embark on an adventure filled with difficult challenges and extraordinary accomplishment. This journey is much like that of the Daya client. Daya clients overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles hand in hand with advocates and volunteers.

And what a journey it has been for Daya! In 1996, seven friends established the Daya helpline to provide culturally specific services to South Asian survivors of family violence. Today, Daya’s licensed counselors and advocates serve about 300 clients annually with counseling, safety planning, and housing, legal and financial assistance.

Daya celebrated 21 years of support from volunteers and donors who have helped the organization grow to an invaluable, professional resource for the city of Houston. They crowd honored the thousands of families that have regained their independence and safety because of Daya and heard from previous clients as well as special keynote speaker, Stephanie von Stein. Ms. von Stein is a successful business woman and survivor of domestic abuse who spoke about how domestic violence, verbal abuse, and sexual abuse occurs in every neighborhood, and every socioeconomic group.

The crowd renewed their commitment to the many South Asian families affected by family violence.

Daya provides trauma-informed counseling, in-depth safety planning, housing and financial assistance, and advocating for high quality legal representation, education, and health – all with a multi-lingual, cultural lens. For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, visit www.dayahouston.org. If you or someone you know needs help, call the Daya helpline from 9am to 5pm at 713-981-7645.