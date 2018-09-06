DAISO JAPAN opens new store in Katy

by Susan Pothanikat

KATY – On Friday, August 31, 2018, DAISO Japan, a rapidly growing value store known for selling quality items for $1.50, held their grand opening of its first Houston area store in Katy, Texas, located at 559 S Mason Rd.

DAISO Japan, known for its wide selection of household products at extremely low prices, is averaging 10 to 20 new store openings globally every month. With 2,800+ stores in Japan and 600+ stores overseas, DAISO is proud to introduce its high quality DAISO brand items to new shoppers around the world. Through high volume purchases — in the millions for a single product – the Japanese variety store is able to keep costs down. With the continuing increase in the cost of living DAISO mission is to help consumers maintain a high standard of living without spending more. For more information, please visit http://www.daisoglobal.com/.