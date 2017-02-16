Cultural Kite Festival Set for March 4

SUGAR LAND, TX ¬– Vibrant kites will once again fill the sky at the ninth annual Cultural Kite Festival hosted in partnership with Republic Services on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the new Brazos River Park and Festival Site. The new location and premier partnership promises an array of festive activities and entertainment throughout the event.

Activities will include a giant, interactive 65 foot obstacle course, two 24 foot rock walls, amusement rides, face painting, henna tattoos and much more for the entire family to enjoy. Throughout the event, children will be able to create their own kites at the kite-making workshop, enjoy kite-flying lessons and participate in several kite competitions for all ages.

There is no cost to enter the kite competition. Registration may be completed at www.sugarlandtx.gov/specialevents or onsite at the times listed below. First- , second- and third-place trophies will be awarded for each category.

Category Reg. Time Contest Time Winners Announced

Largest Kite 10 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m.

Smallest Kite 11 a.m. 11:30 a.m. Noon

Most Unique Kite Noon 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m.

Highest Flying Kite 1 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 2 p.m.

Chalk Art 10 a.m. through event 2 p.m.

Other entertainment includes walk-around characters and stilt walkers who will also roam the park enticing the crowd with their visual artistry and movement. The cultural performance stage sponsored by Primeway Federal Credit Union will come to life with cultural performances from local area groups.

All activities and entertainment are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be sold by local onsite food vendors.

In addition to the new location change, public parking will be available at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd. Shuttle services will be provided for the general public and will run continuously between the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land and the Sugar Land Festival Site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Limited handicap parking will be available at the park.

The city of Sugar Land, Republic Services and all other sponsors are extremely excited to host this event for the entire Sugar Land community.

“Republic Services will not only make way for additional enhancements needed for the new site but they will also sponsor all of their equipment that will be used to make this event possible,” says Sugar Land’s Event Coordinator Shondra Holmes.

For more information about the event, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at (281) 275-2885 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/specialevents for a complete listing of events. Don’t forget to like the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SugarLandParks for more event information.