CRY Pledge 2017 – A huge hit with Houstonians!

by Shobana Muratee

SUGAR LAND –After four successful fundraisers in the United States, CRY (Child Rights and You) America held its Houston Chapter fundraisers at the Sweetwater Country Club in Sugar Land on Sunday, June 11 to a sold out crowd. This year, celebrity guest, Bollywood’s star, Arjun Rampal championed the rights of children. CRY’s bold statement of impacting 660,632 children living across 3,350 villages and slums in India rang loud and clear throughout the evening inspiring supporters to continue giving to the ongoing 73 projects in India and USA.

Arjun Rampal was not only his debonair self but was very motivating and passionate about his role as an CRY ambassador. “People ask me why I do this. I guess because I’m a parent myself,” Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra and is married to Mehr Jesia. Speaking on giving back to the community, he said “We all look for that one opportunity, for that one break and when that opportunity came you took it and made more opportunity for your family, and people around you. Today is the day to reflect upon those children who are also waiting for that one little opportunity,” he said urging the guest to support CRY’s cause.

CRY America’s representative, Patrick Bocco from New York, gave a detailed sketch of CRY’s activities and initiatives and presented a video on Prayatn Sansthan project operating in 30 villages under Shahabad block of Baran district in Rajasthan, India where it has impacted 5033 children. CRY America, a non-profit organization is all about ensuring the underprivileged children their basic rights of education, healthcare and protection from exploitation and abuse. The US has over 25,000 donors and 2000 dedicated volunteers who help achieve milestones like registering 100,000 childbirths apart others. “This year, we will reach $2 million in grant commissions,” Bocco announced. He later connected the audience via video to Rolly in Vrindhavan, a CRY volunteer who shared her inspiring experience.

Dharam Bali, heading the Dinner Committee was joined by Rambal during the auction that had some collectable items that included a signed guitar by the Rolling Stones that fetched $5000.

Local news anchors Pooja Lodia (ABC news) and Rashi Vats (Fox Channel) did an excellent job in keeping the audience engaged with the program and helped a great deal in fundraising efforts as well. The Dinner Committee comprised of Dharam and Priya Bali, Dr. Tina Pariani and Rohit Ogra, Indira and Sarvesh Bhavaraju, Sunil and Anupama Srivastava, Ruchika and Darren Dias, and Mousumi and Neil Banerjee. Ruchika Dias choreographed a dance on Bollywood hits that had the guests thoroughly entertained. The picture perfect evening concluded on a high spirited note with food, wine, dance and music and a friendly experience with a star!