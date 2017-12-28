Crockett Middle School Teacher Richard Embrick receives teaching award from Houston Museum of Natural Science

Fort Bend ISD (December 21, 2017) – Crockett Middle School CTE PLTW Engineering Instructor Richard Embrick received the Wilhelmina C. Robertson Excellence in Science or Mathematics Teaching Award earlier this month. The annual award, sponsored by the Houston Museum of Natural Science, recognizes one elementary science or math teacher and one secondary science or math teacher in the Houston area who demonstrate significant ability and dedication to teaching.

Embrick was nominated for the award for his passion and dedication to the field of science and STEM. Once nominated, he submitted a nomination packet that discussed his teaching philosophy and provided a lesson sample.

“I always enjoyed taking my family to the Houston Museum of Natural Science and I just recently won the 2017 H-E-B Excellence in Education award, so I felt this nomination was a calling to continue to tell my story about why I love teaching and how it has impacted my students,” Embrick said.

Each winner received $2,000.