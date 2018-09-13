Convert Hindus to Hinduism, says spiritual head of Chinmaya Mission

CHICAGO – Delegates to the World Hindu Congress being held in Chicago received a special sweet box in their welcome packet containing two sweet ladoos, one hard and one soft.

That box was symbolic and became a talking point to clarify the common perception that Hindu society is not united.

A panel discussion on “Collective efforts for Hindu emergence,” opened with this backdrop.

Hindus were compared to watermelons, which has many stripes but, the inner core is one and the same. Contrast this to a pomegranate which looks smooth outside, but its core can easily disintegrate.

The soft ladoo represents the status of Hindus today and they may be easily broken and swallowed. The future vision for Hindu society should be like a hard ladoo and strongly bonded.

Swami Poornatmananda of Bharat Seva Ashram said all Hindus should unite to achieve resurgence. Hindu religious teaching are for humanity. As such, schools and colleges in India should be opened to impart Hindu teachings.

Chinmaya Mission Spiritual Head Swami Swaroopananda said one need not merely state “I am a proud Hindu. We are proud Hindus.”

On the resurgence of Hinduism, he said “everything begins at home.” When family breaks down, culture breaks down and life of disharmony follows, Swami Swaroopananda said. “We have to convert Hindus to Hinduism.”

“The spirit of unity does not mean all should be the same. In the midst of diversity, we must have a common goal of dedication.”

We have to reform the education system that inculcates Indian culture and religion. We have to re-discover the way the rishis taught the disciples in the ancient gurukul system.

Swami Paramatmananda, secretary general of Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha, said Hindus should think collectively not only for its resurgence, but for the resurgence of the whole world.

Especially, the ecological problems of the world need to be solved, he said.

Further, society has a “relationship problem,” where one person is unable to relate to the life of another person.

God did not create the world for man’s consumption. The responsibility lies on Hindus to protect the ecology, he said.

Sadguru Dalip Singh of Namdari Panth told the Congress that Hindus and Sikhs can never be separated. The Guru Granth Saheb says that Sikhs should remain Hindus.

Sadguru Dalip Singh urged Hindus to stop using English to describe India and call it Bharath and Hindus who know Hindi should always speak in Hindi. He also decried those who habitually blamed their motherland. Instead, one should find what is good in India and espouse it.

Sadguru Dalip Singh also visualized a Bharatiya organization encompassing Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists.