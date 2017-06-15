Consul General of India hosts Iftar for Houston Indian Muslims

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – The Consul General of India in Houston hosted an Iftar Dinner office for the Indian Muslim community in Houston yesterday, Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Consulate at 7:00 pm at the Consulate office located at 4300 Scotland Street.

Acting Consul General, Surendra Adhana, delivered his message of peace and friendship in observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan. “On behalf of 180 million Indian Muslims and over 1 million Indians of different faith, I convey my best wishes on Ramadan what we call Ramaza,” he said in his message. “And may this Holy moth enhance the spirit of holiness, peace and harmony across the world,” he added. “We are proud of Indian Muslim community who have immensely contributed to India’s impeccable secular credentials, economy growth and generated goodwill for the country,” he added. Over 120 people of Indian community attend the dinner, “People from all sects of Islam are here today which is like a Mecca in this Consulate,” Adhana said and reaffirmed that your wellbeing being is a priority of the Government of India.

Lathafath Hassan, president and founder of Indian Muslims Association of Greater Houston (IMAGH) welcomed the dignitaries among who were: Houston’s former Mayor Annise Parker, City of Houston Council Member, David Robinson, CG of Turkey, Ferhat Alkan, CG of UAE, Saeed Almheiri, Ellen Goldberg, Murad Ajani, Malik Jamal, Faisal Momin, Nuruddin Rupani, Hasu Patel, Col. Raj Bhalla, Dr. Maqbool Haq, Vijay Pallod, Musa Dakri, and Sam Merchant. “Last year, at CG house it was so popular that we wanted to do it again,” Hassan said sating this was second time in a row that such an event was hosted. “So many of us here had not come to the Consulate before and now they got to see the impressive building. He announced the Aftar to be at 8:22PM after which followed a delicious home-style dinner.

Former Houston Mayor Anniese Parker also spoke on the occasion and expressed that she wants to continue serving the community in any way she can.

Acting CG Surendra Adhana’s wife, Rajeshri Adhana received the guests along with other Consular memebers and Consulate stuff. Hassan made a special mention of Yasmeen Arya and Ravikanth Srigadde who worked hard to organize the event he said.

Adhana informed the guests about the 3rd International Day of Yoga on 21 June will be observed in Texas with 5 major events happening: In Houston at the Levy Park on Wednesday, June 21 7pm, Woodlands on June 24, 3 more in San Antonia on June 17, same day in Austin, and in Dallas on June 25th. He invited everyone to participate in this historic event.

The Indian Consulate will be celebrating 70th Anniversary of India’s Independence on August 15th, 2017.