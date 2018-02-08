Consul General Dr. Ray urges Indian Americans to reconnect with India’s rich heritage

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – Consul General of India Dr. Anupam Ray hosted a dinner reception at his residence on Monday, February 5th. It was attended by community leaders and supporters of art to hear firsthand about the plans for the upcoming exhibition of India Art – “Peacock in the Desert: Royal Art of Jodhpur” at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston starting March 2018.

Introducing Gary Tinterow, MFAH director, Dr. Ray praised his caliber for highly ambitious projects including the one on Rajastan. “Gary has great plans for MFAH,” he said. “Although, I would be going back, you and your children will be here. You have to connect your children to your heritage,” he urged. “There is no better way to engaging them, connecting them to what is good and exciting in India’s heritage.” Dr. Ray also recognized the contributions of Sushila and Dr. Durga D. Agrawal who are among the lead underwriters of the upcoming exhibition.

Gary Tinterow is a native Houston who become director of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, in early 2012. The “Peacock in the Desert: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India” is one his ambitions goals for the MFAH. Speaking of the exhibition, he described it as the ‘holy grail’ that every American museum director would want to create – a museum of Indian art. Initially the idea was to represent all of India, he said, but now it is focused only on Rajasthan. The exhibition will be on view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston from March 4 to August 19, 2018, before touring to the Seattle Art Museum and the Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto, Canada.