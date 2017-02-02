Colorectal Cancer Seminar Fighting Rare, Genetic Colorectal Cancer

SUGAR LAND—(January 30, 2017) – Colorectal cancer has many known risk factors — some are lifestyle related and within your control, such as diet and weight. Others, such as family history and age, are beyond your control. Having one or more of these risk factors does not mean that a diagnosis of colorectal cancer is inevitable. However, for people with one rare risk factor, developing colorectal cancer is a near certainty. In less than one percent of all colorectal patients, cancer occurs as a direct result of a condition called familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP).

FAP, caused by an inherited genetic mutation, is diagnosed when someone develops more than 100 polyps in their colon. Polyps found in the colon are typically benign soft tissue growths, which, in some cases, become cancerous. People with FAP often develop polyps in their mid-teens, and more than 95 percent of people with FAP will have multiple polyps by age 35.

“This disease can lead to a significant risk for developing of early-onset colorectal cancer,” said Sindhu Nair, M.D., a board-certified hematologist oncologist with Houston Methodist Oncology Partners. “In fact, the high number of polyps involved in classic FAP means that without treatment, people with this condition have nearly a 100 percent chance of developing colorectal cancer.”

Nair says early detection is important for preventing the onset of colorectal cancer. When someone is diagnosed with FAP, it’s recommended that close family members (siblings, children, etc.) undergo genetic testing to determine if they have the condition. This is particularly important for children, who can most benefit from preventive treatment. “We start screening colonoscopies very early, sometimes as early as age 10 or 12,” Nair said.

Treatment often includes a yearly colonoscopy once polyps have been found, but in many cases, these screenings aren’t effective in controlling the high number of polyps.

“With FAP, we actually recommend a total proctocolectomy, which is basically the entire removal of the colon,” said Ali Mahmood, M.D., board-certified colorectal surgeon with Houston Methodist Surgical Associates. “This is because we know the risk of developing colon cancer is going to be very high.”

Surgeons like Mahmood help guide patients through proctocolectomy surgery and recovery. Patients may still need yearly monitoring of their lower intestinal tract if some rectal tissue remains, or every one to four years if all rectal tissue has been removed.

For more information about genetic testing for FAP, or to schedule an appointment with Sindhu Nair, M.D., or Ali Mahmood, M.D., call 281.274.7500. For the latest news, events and information, visit our Facebook page at fb.com/methodistSugar Land.

COLORECTAL CANCER SEMINAR

Join Ali Mahmood, M.D., colorectal surgeon, and Leka Gajula, M.D., gastroenterologist, to learn more about colorectal cancer — the second leading cause of cancer death for men and women in the United States — and take home a free screening kit. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 16, in the Brazos Pavilion Conference Center on the Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital campus. Registration required. Register at events.houstonmethodist.org/sl-colorectal or call 281.274.7500.