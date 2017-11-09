Club 24 Plus hosts Annual Diwali at Shah residence

by Sheshadri Kumar

Club 24 Plus hosted its annual signature event, Diwali party, on the occasion of Festival of Lights, on Oct. 28 in the gorgeous home of Leena and Ash Shah in Houston.

The beautifully lighted home and multicolored water jets and kaleidoscopic swimming pool enhanced the ambience and mood of the celebration.

As members arrived in their festive costumes, the gracious hosts invited guests to mingle with others during social hour.

The hosts Ash and Leena Shah, with their two sons, lighted the lamp to signify the festival of lights and the brief formal program began with a Vedic prayer song by Dr. Arpana Kamat.

Pradeep Gupta, president of Club 24, welcomed the members and wished them prosperity and happiness, signified by the celebration of Diwali.

“My two-year term ends at the end of the year and it has been a wonderful, enriching experience,” Gupta said.

Club 24 was started 11 years ago as a social, ‘by invitation only’ club, with the core principles of philanthropy, mentoring and outreach to the community.

Gupta said the club’s goals are to “building connections between the Indian community and the main stream by highlighting our culture and by matching each member’s contribution from the club’s funds to a charity of the member’s choice,” mentoring the younger generation, and establishing close relationship within the families of Club 24 members and friends through networking.

In keeping with these goals, the club hosts five events annually, including two social events, Valentines Party and Holiday Brunch, two signature events, philanthropy event where charities are given the donations and the Diwali party, like the one being held.

“We also have an outreach event and by popular request, we will have a Dinner cruise, on Nov. 18,” Gupta said.

At this time, Gupta remembered the victims of Hurricane Harvey and recalled the community’s continued support to help the victims in their rehabilitation.

Gupta said he was pleased with the level of member participation at every Club 24 event and thanked the committee members for their efforts in making the events successful. He acknowledged the signature event committee chaired by Alpa Shah, with co-chair Dr. Asra Oberoi.

Ashok Garg, founder-member of Club 24, in his brief remarks recalled that the club has donated more than $1 million over the past 11 years for various charitable causes and wished the club continued success.

Madras Pavilion provided delicious appetizers and sumptuous festival dinner, which the partygoers enjoyed with pleasing Bollywood music in the back ground.