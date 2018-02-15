Club 24 members bond as family on Valentine’s Day

By Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – Members of Club 24 started their year’s first event with the spirit of love and togetherness celebrating Valentines’ Day on Sunday, February 11 at the at Maggiano’s Little Italy. Manisha Gandhi, Club 24’s elected president for 2018 welcomed the guests and recognized the leadership of the immediate past president Pradeep Gupta. She thanked Kiran for helping in organizing the event before she went to India and Event Chair Hansa for tying it together. “Being in the organization for last 5-6 years Manisha said, “I feel like this organization represents a family, a group of people that are accomplished, they are the Who’s Who of the Indian American community and the diverse main stream community.” “I want this Club to progress in the area of diversity where we can involve more people of all backgrounds so we learn about other cultures,” she added. She recognized Harris County Judge Michael Landrum and his wife Mary Grace and other guests whose presence made the event veer

Ashok Garg, who among the founder member, is serving on the Club 24 Nomination Committee and is instrumental in bring in new members to the organization. Club 24 was started by a group of Indian Americans who lived close together within the Zip code 77024 from where its name originated. Although limited in membership, in the range of 60-65, the Club had primarily included Indian Americans but is now inclusive and has a long wait list. The Club mission is to support other local charities and bringing communities together.

The guests enjoyed a spread of Italian delicacies while being entertained by the couple’s games organized by Hansa. Guests and members took advantage of the professional photo shoot by Bijay Dixit, Unique Image Studio and were later given a gift to take home.