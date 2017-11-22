Club 24 Celebrates Holiday Season with Galveston Bay Dinner Cruise

by Pramod Kulkarni

KEMAH, Texas – One of the star attractions on the Texas coast is a Galveston Bay dinner cruise. Club 24 Plus has now made the three-hour dinner cruise one of its annual events.

Originally scheduled during the late fall, the event had to be postponed because of Hurricane Harvey.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, more than 50 Club 24 Plus members gathered at the Kemah pier to board the American Princess II cruise liner

While a cold front and a stiff breeze made it difficult to venture out on the open deck, most club members enjoyed themselves indoors through intimate conversations, good food, and karaoke.

President Pradeep Gupta welcomed Club 24 Plus members and their guests and thanked Event Chair Manisha Gandhi and club members Alpa and Mahesh Shah for their role in organizing the dinner cruise. Thanks to Mahesh Shah’s personal attention, members enjoyed delectable hors d’euvers and full-course dinner from Madras Pavilion with a “Madhur Milan” desert spread.

The highlight of the cruise was the after-dinner karaoke. Singers included Manisha Gandhi, Alpa Shah, Savita Rao, Veena Kaul, Jyoti Kulkarni and Himanshu Upadhyay. Madhusudan charmed the audience with his rendition of “Nakhrevali” and kicked up the tempo with “Apni to Aisi Jaisi” as the cruise liner returned to the pier.

Club 24 is a by-invitation-only group with focus on charitable giving, outreach to the mainstream community, and networking. To carry out these strategic objectives, the club hosts five events annually, including two networking events, Valentine’s Party and Holiday Brunch, two signature events, a philanthropy event where donations are presented to local charities, and the Diwali party.