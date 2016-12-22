Clements High School UNICEF raises more than $3,000 during annual Trick or Treat fundraiser

FORT BEND ISD (December 19, 2016) – The Clements High School UNICEF students took part in the Trick or Trick for UNICEF fundraiser in October and raised $3,348.16.

“By encouraging a school-wide classroom competition, as well as efforts of UNICEF members on Halloween night, Clements High School staff and students came together to collect change and to raise awareness for UNICEF efforts around the globe,” said Esther Lite, Clements High School UNICEF sponsor.

Lite says the proceeds they raised this year is the most successful fundraiser to date for the organization. Last month, the students presented a check to UNICEF.

“We are extremely thankful for the unwavering support of the community in making this year’s fundraiser a huge success.”

UNICEF works in 190 countries and territories to protect the rights of every child. UNICEF has spent 70 years working to improve the lives of children and their families. Defending children’s rights throughout their lives requires a global presence, aiming to produce results and understand their effects.