Clements High School Fine Arts presents award-winning musical ‘HONK!’

FORT BEND ISD (January 17, 2016) – The Clements High School Department of Fine Arts will present “HONK! The Musical” on January 19, 20, 21 and 23 at 7 p.m. in the Clements High School Auditorium located at 4200 Elkins Drive, Sugar Land 77479.

Tickets will go on sale during lunch between January 16 – 19 for $5. On the night of the performances, tickets at the door will be $10 for students and $12 for adults.

“HONK!” is an award-winning musical appropriate for all ages. This heartwarming re-telling of the classic “Ugly Duckling” story is filled with sparkling wit, catchy tunes and delightful dances. Audiences will join Ugly on his adventure of self-discovery and meet a host of hilarious animals along the way, and learn that being different isn’t so bad. Set in the 1950s, this production is sure to dazzle.