City to hold Sixth Annual “Clean Up Day” Friday, Jan. 19; Non-emergency offices will be closed for the initiative

Continuing its “Team Clean” go-green initiative for the sixth year, Missouri City employees will again join forces this year and dedicate Friday, Jan. 19 to organizing their work areas and disposing of old documents, obsolete software, non-working equipment and other dated materials.

City Hall (1522 Texas Pkwy.) and Municipal Court (3845 Cartwright Rd.) will be closed for the business day.

Inspections & Permits (1522 Texas Pkwy.) will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. The permitting counter will be open during that timeframe and limited field inspections will be conducted.

The Recreation & Tennis Center and the City Centre at Quail Valley will be open for business.

All non-emergency City offices will reopen for regular business hours at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22; Municipal Court will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on the same day.

Throughout the Clean Up Day, staff will monitor phone calls and emails and address urgent matters immediately. Residents who have questions about City services and programs should call 281.403.8500 and leave a message. Residents and businesses with questions about inspections and permits should call 281.403.8600 and leave a message. City staff will promptly respond to all messages on Monday, Jan. 22. For emergencies, please call 911.

“This project enables Team members to review, organize and archive electronic and paper documents, clear out non-essential files and clutter, and to recycle paper, office equipment and other accessories,” said Deputy City Secretary Vickie Berglund, who is spearheading the strategic initiative.

All City departments will collaborate to conduct the increasingly productive Clean Up Day.

“With each Clean Up Day, employees become more aware of better records managing of both digital and paper formats along with the timely recycling of non-essential papers and ease of shredding sensitive documents,” Berglund said. “E-waste is a big concern with non-repairable hardware and obsolete software being recycled instead of filling up dump sites. All other hardware in good condition is set aside for the annual City public auction.”

