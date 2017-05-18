City of Sugar Land Canvasses May 6 Election Results

Sugar Land, TX – City Council canvassed the official May 6 election returns on May 16. Unopposed incumbents Steve R. Porter, Bridget R. Yeung and Amy L. Mitchell received their oaths of office for Districts 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

A runoff election for District 4 between Carol K. McCutcheon and Sardar Qaisar Imam was called for June 10. Councilman Harish Jajoo chose not to seek re-election and will continue to serve District 4 until the results of the runoff election are canvassed.

Voters may visit any of the following election-day voting centers to cast their run-off election ballots:

* Clements High School, 4200 Elkins Drive

* Commonwealth Clubhouse, 4330 Knightsbridge Blvd.

* Fort Bend County Library – University Branch, 14010 University Blvd.

* First Colony Conference Center, 3232 Austin Parkway

Early voting begins May 30 and ends on June 6. For a complete list of early voting locations, dates, times and election results, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/elections