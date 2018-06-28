City of Rosenberg is on the cusp of joining the National No-kill Movement

ROSENBERG, TX, June 27, 2018 – During the City Council Workshop Meeting on June 26th, 2018, City Council has agreed to schedule to vote on a proposed resolution on the July 3rd, 2018 Regular City Council Meeting. The meeting will begin at 7:00 pm at City Hall on 4th Street.

The goal as outlined in the resolution, 90 percent or more of all healthy, treatable animals that pass through the city’s animal control /shelter facility will be saved by 2020. With passage, the city will direct the Animal Advisory Board to evaluate and recommend policies and programs proven to be effective at reducing the killings of homeless animals, including, but not limited to, policies and programs related to reducing the intake, and increasing live outcome, of impounded animals. With community participation in place, a comprehensive plan will be implemented. There will also be less barriers to transparency, participation, and collaboration between the city government and the people it is to serve.

Since the inception of Fort Bend Pets Alive! (FBPA!) four years ago, the organization has been working to communally and politically raise awareness of utilizing intangible resources in our community to help save lives of all healthy and treatable dogs and cats. Lorene Lindsey, resident of Rosenberg and Treasurer of FBPA! aspires for the passage of this proposed resolution to place Rosenberg alongside some of the most progressive communities in the country. Claudine Vass, President of FBPA! commends Councilor Balderas for personally wanting Rosenberg to become No-Kill. Mayor Benton has also been commended for being a strong force to help animal advocates to make progress. Newly elected city council members along with Councilor Barta have formed a strong support system as well.

FPBA!, No-Kill Rosenberg, a local interest group are encouraging all residents in Fort Bend County to contact Rosenberg Council Members and city management in support of this proposed legislative goal. Residents shall also encourage public officials in other city and county governments to follow suit of Rosenberg to make their communities more humane with a better image and more economic benefits.

With a total of 1,651 No-Kill communities in the United States*, Councilor Balderas is in accordance with fact when he said “No-Kill is definitely an attainable goal”. With the support from Rosenberg city government and management, Rosenberg will definitely achieve No-Kill with integrity and become one of few Texas cities that have achieved such goal.