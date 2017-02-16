City cleans up after storm: 40 homes damaged, no injuries

Staff set to schedule extra solid waste pickup days, remove debris, and assist residents with paperwork for home repairs

MISSOURI CITY, (Feb. 14, 2017) – Heavy rains and winds struck the area today, causing some property damage and one traffic lane closure. The severe weather damaged traffic signals at the following intersections: Lexington Boulevard and Murphy Road; and Lexington Boulevard and Brightwater Drive. A downed tree at 4100 Lexington briefly caused one traffic lane to be closed as well.

At this time, the rains and wind have subsided and all traffic conditions have normalized in the City. As many as 40 homes in the Brightwater subdivision reported minor roof damage, downed fences, and escaped pets. Very few power outages are reported in the City; no injuries have been reported in any jurisdiction.

The City’s municipal solid waste and recycling provider, WCA Waste Corp., is assessing collection needs and will schedule additional pickup days this week for areas impacted by the weather.

Public Works crews are removing debris from area streets and Inspections and Permits staff will assist homeowners with completing and filing necessary paperwork needed for repairs.

Travelers in the Fort Bend County area should remain cautious of the significant impacts to structures along the Murphy Road/Greenbriar Drive corridor, emergency management officials advise. The officials also advise motorists to drive with caution and avoid walking along streets with damage until proper cleanup is complete.

Residents who have missing pets may contact the City’s Animal Control division at 281.403.8707 or visit the Animal Shelter facility behind the City Hall complex, 1919 Scanlin Rd.

For updates, please watch the City website: www.missouricitytx.gov, like us on Facebook—fb/MissouriCityTX, follow us on Twitter and Instagram—@MissouriCityTX, and watch Missouri City Television (Ch. 16 on Comcast and Ch. 99 on AT&T U-verse).