City Accepting Applications for 5th Annual Citizens’ University

To keep in line with community engagement and outreach initiatives, Missouri City invites residents to participate in the Fifth Annual Citizens’ University class, which begins on Monday, March 12. For this session, classes will be scheduled the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

During the 10-session program, participants will receive an “inside look” into “Show Me City” municipal operations and an opportunity to work with Staff members who build budgets, construct capital projects, plan for growth, help the City remain green, emphasize fitness first and keep neighborhoods safe. Previous classes have included interactive tours of City facilities, equipment and vehicles; case studies based on current and previous challenges that staff have faced; and scripted mock trials and permit processing scenarios.

“Citizens’ University is a great example of how my staff promotes transparency and citizen engagement through one-on-one discussions and behind-the-scene tours of public facilities,” City Manager Anthony J. Snipes said. “This is not only a way for public service employees to directly address resident questions, it is also an avenue for them to receive vital feedback from the influential community leaders and industry leaders who live in our great City.”

To apply, visit the City Website or call 281.403.8500.