Century Fine Arts hosts Open House

by Susan Pothanikat

SUGAR LAND – On Saturday, October 7th, Century Fine Arts, located at 3527 Hwy 6 S. Suite #220, Sugar Land, TX, held their first Open House to showcase the talents of their amazing students and staff. Families and friends gathered to hear first recitals of their young ones as well as from the experienced staff members: Dominique McCormick, Elizabeth Curtin, Laura LeVoir, Keith Weber, Sean Stone-Ashe and Madeline Rodriguez. Students sang popular Disney theme songs and some staff members entertained the audience with Italian operas. Others played instruments with love song melodies to take the audience back to a different time period.



Colorful artwork by K8 the heARTIST™ adorned the halls to inspire the creativity which is found inside all who enter Century Fine Arts. Photography by Sadie Sanders was also on display.

Century Fine Arts has only been open for a less than a year. It all started with a casual conversation between a music teacher and a voice student. The talented student approached the teacher with an idea of building a school that focuses on the interdisciplinary aspects of the arts: music, theater, visual arts, and dance. Immediately realizing what a golden opportunity and gift this would be for the Fort Bend community, the teacher and student went to work on the idea.

A collaboration based on a mutual vision of “Planting the seeds of creativity” they forged ahead with a significant path filled with construction plans and curriculum ideas. These series of events resulted in the creation of Century Fine Arts, an establishment that is geared towards nurturing talents and inspiring dreams.

Leonard, Funder, CEO and Dominique McCormick , Director of Century Fine Arts, “are committed to giving our students every opportunity to discover their love for the fine arts and encourage a wide exposure to all art forms. We believe that music and art is omnipresent in one capacity or another. At Century Fine Arts we hope you’ll consider us to mentor you on your artist journey.”

For more details about Century Fine Arts, visit: http://www.centuryfinearts.com.