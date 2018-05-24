Catch the Wave . . . Golf “fore” Student Success! Back to School Scramble benefiting the Fort Bend Education Foundation

Catch the Wave . . . Golf “fore” Student Success!

Back to School Scramble benefiting the Fort Bend Education Foundation

Plan now to golf fore education in the Fort Bend Education Foundation’s 19th Annual Back to School Scramble golf tournament, scheduled for Monday, August 27, at Sweetwater Country Club.

Schlumberger is presenting the Back to School Scramble, chaired by Chris Barton and Jeremy Alberty. Chick-fil-A is providing breakfast. Your entry fee includes breakfast, golf and cart, beverages, lunch reception and special gifts. Sponsorship opportunities are available starting at $2250, along with Foursome Teams $1,000 and individual entries $275.

The Education Foundation touches every school in Fort Bend ISD. Since its inception, the Education Foundation has awarded over $33 million through its Grants to Teachers and Schools program. These grants enable teachers to provide innovative classroom projects for which tax dollars are not available and they help new teachers with zero years teaching experience to outfit their new classrooms. Your participation in the Back to School Scramble helps make our mission a reality—to enrich and enhance the quality of education for all Fort Bend ISD students.

For information about the Back to School Scramble and sponsorship opportunities, call (281) 634-1111 or email carol.evans@fortbendisd.com. For more information visit www.fortbendisd.com/foundation