Captivating Carnatic music concert by the delightful violin duo

by Dr. Lakshmi Srivaths

An enchanting Carnatic concert by the violin duo, Vidwans Ganesh, and Kumaresh, was presented by the Houston Youth Music Association (HYMA), under the able guidance of Vidushi Smt. Rajarajeshwary Bhat, on April 22nd, 2018, at the auspicious venue of Hare Krishna Temple (ISKCON) in Houston, Texas. The violin brothers were proficiently supported on the percussion by Vidwan Dr. Patri Satishkumar on the mridangam and Vidwan Trichy Krishnaswamy on the ghatam. The artists were welcomed by the sub-junior members of HYMA, which was an adorable display of the Houston community’s love for Carnatic music. Akin to the pleasant breeze drifting in Houston that evening, the mellifluous violin music wafted and serenely filled the air, drenching the audience in divine musical bliss! The artists received a standing ovation for the brilliant performance and Lord Krishna had indeed made the concert flawless, impeccable and par excellence.