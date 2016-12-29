Cameron Business Symposium Highlights Leadership, Innovation

In its second year, the Cameron Business Symposium once again inspired University of St. Thomas students, faculty and industry leaders with encouraging and innovative business topics meant to impact people and organizations. Furthermore, the event, from the Hall of Fame induction to the final keynote address, embodied what the Cameron School of Business produces in their students: leadership and innovation.

Cameron School of Business Hall of Fame

The event began the induction of the Cullen Trust for Higher Education to the Cameron School of Business Hall of Fame. Mr. Corbin J. Robertson, a descendent of the original Cullen family, gladly accepted the award on behalf of the Cullen Trust. In his speech, he cited the lifetime commitment the trust had and will continue to build on for the University of St. Thomas.

“The University of St. Thomas does a wonderful job of educating in a faith-based atmosphere,” Robertson said. “We adhere to the values the University of St. Thomas espouses to all their students. The diverse group of people and faces that I see swell my heart with pride.”

Focusing on the topic of family business, Mishal Kanoo, Cameron School of Business graduate, inspired the crowd with his leadership expertise and business ethics that greatly influence his corporate policies. Kanoo’s opening keynote speech found a way to focus on the issues present in a family work dynamic and how to overcome it in a way that is relatable across all obstacles in the business world.

“I would like to start by saying how indebted I am to the University and, more importantly, to the faculty and my friends who were with me and helped me have a different perspective on life,” Kanoo said. “Coming in as a 17 year old who had a very sheltered life, and seeing life at the intersection of Westheimer and Montrose, you get different aspects in understanding how things are and work.”

Dr. Robert Ivany, president of the University, praised Kanoo for his commitment to helping others grapple with and understand issues from many disciplines that affect the business world:

“Even though he is a busy business man, Mishal has found time to address these much larger issues in an insightful and comprehensive way,” Ivany said. “We cannot think of anyone who is a better embodiment of a leader of faith and character Mr. Mishal Kanoo.”