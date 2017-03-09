Business and Economic Development Committee Meeting held by Southwest Management District

by Jacob David

BELLAIRE, TX (Mar. 8, 2017) – The Southwest Management District held a business and economic development meeting at 11:30 A.M on Wednesday March 8, 2017 at the district office, in the Greatland Business Center, located on 6588Corporate Drive, Suite 168, Houston, Texas 77036.

The meeting was open to the public. The committee members gathered to discuss agendas and take action regarding issues affecting the Southwest District of Houston. It was chaired by Don Wang and assisted by Annie Trinh, Director of Services.

A strong recommendation by Don Wang, seconded by the board was passed to consider $500 sponsorship request from the Sharpstown High School ROTC Banquet to be held on on March31 st at the Braeburn Valley Country Club. The ROTC helps boys and girls in the area to get a good education and advance in life meaningfully.

Col. R. P.S. Bhalla D.V.M, M.S. (Ret) representing India Culture Center made his case to install the solar power facility to light up the Mahatma Gandhi Monument, for a cost of $1925. The agenda will be moved to the second round to be discussed and considered by the committee members.

The committee discussed the Houston City Mayor Sylvester Turner’s strategies to handle the increasing problem of the Homeless and For-Profit Panhandlers. The city of Houston is planning to let the public know by taking billboards that spare change should be directly donated to non-profits in Houston who can then take it upon themselves to handle helping the homeless in Houston get meaningful change by placing them in jobs and giving them housing.

Alice Lee,Executive Director of the Southwest Management District made it possible for Voice of Asia News Group to present its newsweekly Voice of Asia and HealthLine magazine to help feature South Asian businesses and medical professionals practicing here in the city of Houston. Mr. Koshy Thomas, Publisher and CEO of the Voice of Asia News Group made the brief presentation about how Asian Americans and South Asians are a dominant immigrant force here in Texas, making their strong presence felt by their high education and professional jobs, contributing positively to Houston’s economic development.

Updates on upcoming events were then announced. Shopping and Dining in the District and Bus Tour with Chinese Community Center will be on March 16, 2017.Wealth Seminar workshop with East West Bank, March 18, 2017.

A decision to establish a sub-committee to plan upcoming Micro-lending workshop in 2nd quarter was also approved.