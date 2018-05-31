Burton Elementary students create art for litter prevention initiative

FORT BEND ISD (May 25, 2018) – Burton Elementary recently partnered with the Teal Run GMA Home Owners Association to host the first Litter Prevention Campaign and Art Contest. More than 100 students participated in the art contest, and winners were chosen from two groups, Kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grade.

The winning Sheriffs were:

Kinder – 2nd Grade

3rd – 5th Grade

1st Place

Bailee Norman

Jayton Carroll

2nd Place

Chizara Ajuzie

Madison Marcelle

3rd Place

Aleeyah Barrow

Chidmma Ajuzie

The contest was held to bring awareness to litter prevention and to build community pride among the students. The students were asked to create posters that would help Teal Run residents avoid littering. Each winning poster would be turned into a road sign that would be posted in the neighborhood. But the students were so creative that even the runner-ups – Tai-ir Bell and Asyia Barnett – will have their posters turned into permanent signs to be displayed on campus.

Each first place winner was given a $50 gift card, second place winners received a $35 gift card, and third place winners were given a $25 gift card.

“Our efforts to increase school and community pride was a win-win because this project also made students’ extraordinary proud to be highlighted as artists and creative thinkers,” said Dr. Jill B. Gumbs, Interim Principal of Burton Elementary. “In addition, I was very pleased to collaborate and share this vision with the community leaders that afforded this opportunity, Mr. Steven Gates and Mr. Gregory Linkous.”