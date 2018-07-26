Budget award recognizes fiscal strength, efforts to ensure strong economy

SUGAR LAND, TX – The Government Finance Officers Association awarded the city of Sugar Land with its 22nd consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its Fiscal Year 2018 Annual Budget.

The award recognized strong financial leadership, transparency initiatives and continued financial resiliency – including fiscally conservative budgeting and proactive responses to economic conditions – that ensures the continuation of quality city services while maintaining one of the state’s lowest tax rates.

“Through a conservative, resilient financial approach, we continue to provide the important services and capital projects our residents have told us are important,” said City Manager Allen Bogard. “We’ve continued to accomplish this while also promoting capital investment, creating new jobs, increasing tourism and providing unique destination activities that provide new revenue streams to help fund city services and keep our tax rate low.”

The award represents a significant achievement by the city, representing the commitment of the City Council and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting and transparency.

In order to receive the award, the city met nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentations designed to assess how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communication device.

Independent evaluators ensured Sugar Land’s budget was “proficient” in all four categories and met or exceeded 14 mandatory criteria to receive the award.

The fiscal year 2018 budget and the fiscal year 2019 proposed budget and five-year Capital Improvement Program are online at www.sugarlandtx.gov/budget. With enhanced transparency in mind, all FY19 budget workshop presentations and videos will be available on the website after each meeting. Educational materials about the coming fiscal year 2019 budget are also online.

“I am proud of all of our outstanding budget and finance staff who contributed to this accomplishment,” said Bogard. “This award is yet another example that our sound financial management is meeting the needs of our citizens.”

There are nearly 19,000 GFOA members across the United States and Canada, with more than 1,600 entities participating in the Budget Awards Program. The mission of GFOA is to advance excellence in state and local government services. The association produces publications, training programs, services and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.

In addition, Director of Finance Jennifer Brown was recently notified that she has been selected to participate on a GFOA task force to update the code of ethics for members, as well as recommended to serve on the organization’s nominating committee.