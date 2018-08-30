BOOK REVIEW

Inglorious Empire: What the British Did to India

by Shashi Tharoor

Hurst & Company, London, 2017, $27.29, ISBN No: 9781849048088

Reviewed by Dr. Krishna Dronamraju, President, Foundation for Genetic Research, Houston, and Visiting Professor, University of Paris, Honorary Professor, University of London.

Shashi Tharoor is a distinguished author of several books, a Member of the Indian Parliament, a former Minister of State for External Affairs in the Indian Government, and a former Under Secretary – General of the United Nations.

Tharoor’s latest book is, to some extent, written as a response to those who wrote in support of the British colonialism in India, apologists of the Empire, both Indian and British. It is one of his best books, both in content and style. The subject matter covered is indicated by the list of contents. Some of the chapters have titles such as: “The Looting of India” and “The Myth of Enlightened Despotism”. It presents an excellent historical outline of how the British started their early association with India, their motives and economic exploitation, and India’s independence movement leading to the British Exit from India in 1947.

In the 17th century when the British arrived in India, there was a great deal of poverty and filth in Britain and India was one of the wealthy countries. By the time India succeeded in getting rid of the British tyranny in 1947, it was transformed into one of the poorest countries while Britain became one of the richer countries.

Tharoor’s book begins with the British Royal Charter which formed the East India Company in 1600, the beginning of the subjugation of India under British rule. The book is based on a lecture by Tharoor which he delivered at Oxford where the author raised the question of reparations by the British, just a symbolic one pound per year, a moral debt Britain owed her former colonies. The author suggests that the best form of atonement by the British might be to start teaching unromanticized colonial history in British schools. The British people are woefully ignorant of the realities of the British empire. In particular, Tharoor emphasizes that there is a great need to correct the false romantic picture generated by such popular programs as the Indian Summers, The Far Pavilions, and The Jewel in the Crown. British children should be educated in the realities of the Empire and the great suffering it caused just as German children are taken to visit the holocaust sites and concentration camps which organized by the Nazi regime.

Tharoor wrote: “In power, the British were, in a word, ruthless. They stopped paying for textiles and silk in pounds brought from Britain, preferring to pay from revenues extracted from Bengal, and pushing prices still lower. They squeezed out other foreign buyers and instituted a company monopoly. They cut off the export markets for Indian textiles, interrupting long-standing independent trading links. …They went further. Indian textiles were remarkably cheap – the British cloth manufacturers, unable to compete, wanted them eliminated. The soldiers of the East India Company obliged, systematically smashing the looms of some Bengali weavers and breaking their thumbs so they could not ply the craft. (It was rumored that Queen Victoria herself ordered their bones broken so that they were unable to continue their craft).”

Other sophisticated methods were used, such as the imposition of duties and tariffs of 70 to 80 per cent on whatever Indian textiles survived. Meanwhile, bales of cheap British fabric – cheaper even than poorly paid Bengali artisans could make – flooded the Indian market from the new steam mills of Britain.

In the early 18th century India had enjoyed a 25 percent of the global trade in the textiles, but this was destroyed. The East India Company’s administrator Lord William Bentinck himself bragged that “the bones of the cotton weavers were bleaching the plains of India.” India’s share of world manufacturing exports was reduced to 2 per cent under British rule.

Tharoor provides hard facts and figures. Taxation (and theft labeled as taxation) became a favorite British form of exaction. India was treated as a cash cow; the revenues poured into London’s treasury. The Earl of Chatham described it as ‘the redemption of a nation… a kind of gift from heaven.’ The British stole from India about 18 million Pounds each year between 1765 and 1815. The French ambassador to London wrote: “There are few kings in Europe richer than the Directors of the English East India Company.” Among the great wealth stolen From India were diamonds, gold and other precious minerals of great value. This went on until the last days of the Colonial period. It is an Englishman who wrote: “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Tharoor answers those apologists for the empire who argue that certain good things came from that period. One of the benefits that is often mentioned is the national railway system; but you don’t need a whole empire for over 200 years to build a railroad. Other countries have achieved the same at much less cost and suffering. The railways were originally conceived by the British in India to transport their soldiers rapidly to suppress local rebellions or freedom fighters.

Famines were common in India during the British rule. Madhusree Mukerjee’s book, Churchill’s Secret War, reveals a side of Churchill largely ignored in the West and considerably tarnishes his heroic image. In 1943, some 3 million Indians died in the Bengal famine, one of history’s worst. Mukerjee delves into official documents and oral accounts of survivors to paint a horrifying portrait of how Churchill, as part of the Western war effort, ordered the diversion of food from starving Indians to already well-supplied British soldiers and stockpiles in Britain and elsewhere in Europe, including Greece and Yugoslavia. Churchill’s only response to a telegram from the government in Delhi about people perishing in the famine was to ask why Gandhi hadn’t died yet. Although he was responsible for deliberately causing the famine, Churchill told the Secretary of State for India, Leopold Amery. “I hate Indians. They are a beastly people. The famine was their own fault, he declared at a war-cabinet meeting, for breeding like rabbits.”

Tharoor outlines many other evils of colonialism which persist even long after independence. There are political, economic, agricultural, health, and psychological consequences which go on forever. Precious pieces of statuary, which were stolen blatantly, sit in various British museums. One of the most obvious are the mangnificient Budhist sculptures from Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh which confront anyone entering the British Museum in London. But there are others. There is the continuing vexed issue of the Kohinoor diamond in the Queen’s crown. The Kohinoor, weighing 793 carats or 158.6 grams, was mined near Guntur in the modern State of Andhra Pradesh. It should be returned to India.

You will find many other interesting facts in Shashi Tharoor’s book. It is highly recommended reading.