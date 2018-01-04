Bollywood Shake Rings In 2018 At Its New Year’s Eve Hollywood Glam Gala!

SUGAR LAND – Bollywood Shake hosted its 4th Annual New Year’s Eve Hollywood Glam Gala 2018 at the beautiful Safari Texas Grand Ballroom on December 31st, 2017. This exclusive upscale event included exquisite décor, Hollywood style entertainment, performance by singer JS Paras and his son Joe Paras, a sensational new artist whose album will be releasing on T Series this year, music by DJ AV, food by Nirmanz Food Boutique and an exciting midnight countdown. The event was attended by Houston’s elite crowd who rang in the New Year with a bang!

After successful events for the last three years, Ruchika Dias, Founder & CEO of Bollywood Shake gave Houston another well organized and entertaining New Year’s Eve event. The Hollywood Glam theme added entertainment and glamour to the event. The upscale and grand venue was beautifully decorated in a White, Black and Red theme including a gorgeous stage backdrop, 2 photo booth areas and upgraded table linens. There was an abundance of music, food & drinks keeping the guests entertained all night! One of Houston’s top DJs, DJ AV kept people on the dance floor all night with their foot tapping music including Bollywood and Top 40 hits.

Guests were welcomed to the beautiful event by a Marilyn Monroe look-alike and aerial dancers! The emcee for the evening was Nina Desai, Mrs. Bollywood 2014 who conducted the show impeccably. The entertainment began with a performance by Marilyn Monroe, followed by an aerial act and then an energetic and rocking performance by singer J.S. Paras who got the audience in a party mood enticing them to dance. DJ AV then took it away and got everyone rocking on the floor!

There was an abundant spread of delicious Indian cuisine including catered by Nirmanz Food Boutique and mouthwatering desserts. Kids had a wonderful time with balloon twisting and face painting.

The highlight of the evening was the midnight countdown accompanied by a champagne toast and celebration at the stroke of midnight! Excitement filled the air and reached a fever pitch as the large gathering rang in the New Year together!

Special thanks to our sponsors: Amir Dodhiya of New York Life and Sheetal’s The Skin Studio and the local media NTV Houston for their coverage.

Once again Bollywood Shake New Year’s Eve Hollywood Glam Gala 2018 proved to be the best desi New Year’s Eve party in town for guests looking for an exquisite, upscale and exciting experience.

In addition to running a very successful Bollywood dance school and hosting their own radio show Bollywood Shake Radio Online, Bollywood Shake hosts several events throughout the year including Bollywood Pageants, Fashion Shows, Dance Competitions and Galas under its talented founder and CEO Ruchika Singh Dias.

Bollywood Shake wishes you a Happy New Year and would like to thank all the people who came out to celebrate and ring in the New Year at their event! Bollywood Shake hopes to see you at their 2018 events including the Bollywood Pageant and their next New Year’s Eve Gala!