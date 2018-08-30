BAPS charities supports the environment, provides 300,000 trees

BAPS Charities celebrates a three-year partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) through itsWalk Green initiative,a series of walkathons hosted by BAPS Charities across North America.

Beginning in 2016, BAPS Charities coordinated efforts with TNC to raise funds for the Plant a Billion Trees initiative, and on August 24, 2018, presented the final gift of $166,000 to TNC executives and program leadership in Chino Hills, California. BAPS Charities volunteers and donors provided a total of 300,000 trees to TNC, made possible by $431,000 in total funds raised over three years by 23,000 walkers at 76 cities across the nation. TNC staff and leaders attended several of these walks, educating walkers about the importance of environmental protection and the urgent need for all people to become active stewards of the environment.BAPS Charities volunteers and Board members presented The Nature Conservancy’s ChrisTopik, Director of Plant a Billion Trees; Maria Fisher, Donor Stewardship Officer; and Erin Daly, Donor Relations Manager with the check which wasfollowedby a tree-planting ceremony.catastrophic storms, but only 3% of this once common forest-type remains.