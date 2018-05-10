Home » Community » BAPS Charities hosts Walk Green 2018 in Sugar Land, TX

Community members of all ages came out with their families to support the annual BAPS Charities Walk Green 2018 in Sugarland, TXon Sunday, April 29th. 2018 marks the third year that the annual BAPS Charities walkathonwill benefit The Nature Conservancy and their effort to conserve the lands and waters on earth to sustain life for upcoming generations. BAPS Charities will contribute $165,000, an equivalent of planting 130,000 trees, to The Nature Conservancy to support their initiative to plant a billion trees globally by 2025. In addition to supporting this global effort, this year’s BAPS Charities walkathon also supported Stafford MSD Education Foundation, Behind the Badge Charities and Ford Bend Education Foundation.Each of these local organizations plays a crucial role in the community and helps support itsimportant members. Altogether, over 1500 participants attended the walk on Sunday morning.“I came here towalk today with the notion of ‘let’sgrow together’. BAPS Charities has made it possible by hosting this walk –where we walk together and unite as one, with one goal” said Anjlika Patel, 15, from SugarLand. Anjlika has participated in theBAPS Charities Walk Green efforts ever since she was a young child with her family, first in Chicago and now here in Houston.Congressman Pete Olsoncongratulated the volunteers of BAPS Charities for their tremendous efforts during Hurricane Harvey relief work and energized the walkers before kicking off the Walk.BAPS Charities uses these opportunities to instill a spirit of service and commitment topreservation and environmental responsibility in community members.Events such as this help instill consciousness in everyonesurrounding their actions,and,in turn, helpinspireglobal harmony with nature.Commenting on activities of BAPS Charities, Bernadette Leaney, one of the sponsors of the Walk,said, “What I witnessed today is truly remarkable. You are a worldwide organization with 50,000 volunteers. I love your mission statement which is;bettering one person, betters the family which betters thecommunity, the world and our future”. BAPS  Charities  aims  to  selflessly  serve  society  through  a  variety  of  social  projects  and  inspire tens  of  thousands  of  others  to  do  the  same.  In  addition  to  the  54  such  annual  walkathons hosted  across  North  America  this  year,  BAPS  Charities  hosts  various  programs  to  support  and raise  awareness  for  healthy  living,  environmental  sustainability  and  educational  initiatives around the world.


