Banks set to remove cash withdrawal limits which followed demonetisation, as interest rates are kept on hold

Cash withdrawal limits will be removed entirely from March 13, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday – as it left interest rates on hold for the second time since demonetisation.

The central bank capped cash withdrawals after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shock decision in November to ban 500 and 1,000 rupee notes to deter tax-dodging – 86 percent of the currency in the cash-reliant nation.

In a statement, the bank said withdrawal limits would be nearly doubled from 24,000 rupees to 50,000 from February 20 and removed altogether from March 13.

The bank also said it was leaving interest rates unchanged at 6.25 percent, despite pressure for a cut to stimulate the economy amid fears the cash ban had slowed growth.

The RBI indicated that it is waiting for more clarity on the inflation trend and the impact of demonetisation on growth.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel said there is further scope for banks to reduce lending rates as RBI has already brought down its policy rates by 175 basis points since January 2015.

‘There is still scope for the lending rates to come down because our policy rates came down by 175 basis points and weighted average lending rates have come down only by 85-90 basis points. I think there is scope for more transmission,’ Patel said in the post-policy press conference.

‘It’s a bit surprising and slightly perplexing that they didn’t do a cut,’ said Ashutosh Datar, economist at IIFL Institutional Equities.

‘Maybe they could have been a bit more aggressive… their assumption is that the impact of demonetisation is transitory but if it isn’t, and if it continues for a few months, that could lead to a sub-seven per cent growth for the first half of next year.’

The RBI has also lowered the economic growth forecast to 6.9 per cent for the current fiscal from 7.1 per cent estimated earlier, but said the economy will bounce back to 7.4 per cent in the next fiscal.

The broad-based Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to change the stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’ while keeping the policy rate on hold to assess how the transitory effects of demonetisation on inflation and the output gap play out, Patel said.

The six-member panel voted 6-0 to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent, marking its third straight unanimous decision since September when it was formed.

At 6.25 per cent, the repo rate is already at a six-year low.

RBI projected retail inflation in the range of 4 to 4.5 per cent in the first half of 2017-18 fiscal and between 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent in the second half.

The central bank said it is committed to bringing headline inflation closer to 4.0 per cent on a durable basis and in a calibrated manner and this requires further significant decline in inflation expectations, especially since the services component of inflation that is sensitive to wage movements has been sticky.

Patel said nonfood part of the consumer price index (CPI) has been sticky at 4.8 to 4.9 per cent and had it not been for a destruction of vegetables and other perishables due to junking of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes, retail inflation would have been 140 basis points higher than the 3.4 per cent seen in December.

RBI also decided to form a separate enforcement department for stricter enforcement of its regulatory and supervisory actions.

Nudging banks for better transmission of previous reduction in policy rates, Patel said there is still scope for cutting lending rates.

However, the RBI said that MPC believes the environment for timely transmission of policy rates to banks lending rates will be considerably improved if the banking sector’s non-performing assets (NPAs) are resolved more quickly and efficiently and recapitalisation of the banking sector is hastened.

Also, the formula for adjustments in interest rates on small savings schemes to changes in yields on government securities of corresponding maturity is fully implemented for transmission of policy rates.

The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled on April 5 and 6.

The RBI further said demonetisation-induced ease in bank funding conditions has led to a sharp improvement in transmission of past policy rate reductions into marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLRs), and in turn, to lending rates for healthy borrowers, which should spur a pick-up in both consumption and investment.

India’s economy grew by 7.6 percent in the year to April 2016, but the government has forecast that will slip to around 7.1 percent in the current financial year.