Avant Tax Opens New Location in Sugar Land

by Susan Pothanikat

SUGAR LAND, TX—Tuesday, January 23, 2018, Avant Tax held its grand opening at 12808 West Airport Blvd., Ste. 324, Sugar Land, TX 77478. Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman, inaugurated the ribbon cutting ceremony with Directors, Frixmon Michael and Prem Shahi. Other dignitaries present were Stafford Council Member, Ken Mathew and Nepalese President of Houston, Madhukar Amatya. Directors, Frixmon Michael and Prem Shahi, saw a need to open up a new location in the Houston area due to the increase in population from the Asian community and requests from their existing clients in Houston. They currently have other locations in Austin, Dallas and in India.

Avant Tax is a full service tax and business consulting firm committed to meeting the complex needs for their clients with the highest standards of expertise, integrity and performance. They provide various services including: tax planning, estate planning, franchise tax, bookkeeping, payroll, IRS Tax Audit Representation, Notary Services and more. Currently, as a grand opening special, Avant Tax is offering a flat rate of $75.00 for individual tax preparation and free services for all non-profit organizations. This offer is valid for 1 month only.

Frixmon Michael and Prem Shahi also have a generous spirit and are always looking for ways to give back to the community. They started the Avant Foundation to help homeless people in the community and all over Texas. Their goal is to serve over 10,000 meals to those in need. This special project of theirs is called “Feed Texas.” For more details on how to get involved with the Avant Foundation and Avant Tax services, please call 469-320-9030 or visit www.avanttax.com.