Austin High School Fine Arts presents ‘Into the Woods’

SUGAR LAND – The Austin High School Department of Fine Arts will present Into the Woods on January 19, 20, 21 and 23 at 7:00 p.m. in the school’s auditorium (3434 Pheasant Creek Drive, Sugar Land 7749).

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them.

Tickets: www.theaustinplayhouse.com or at the door.