ASIE welcomes new leadership with swearing in ceremony

HOUSTON – On Thursday, January 25, members of the American Society of Indian Engineers and Architects (ASIE) held the ceremonial event at the India House for the farewell to the 2017 Outgoing President Dinesh D. Shah and Board and Recognition and Induction of their new Board for 2018. It was almost a packed hall with nearly a one hundred attendants that included ASIE members, engineers and architects – students and young aspiring engineers, ASIE founders, Corporate Members, past presidents and supporters. The 2013 Past President Vishal Merchant performed the Emcee for the event. Vishal, briefly shared the historical information about ASIE and tradition of this ceremonial event. He mentioned, “It is rightfully said that behind any endeavor there is a team of dedicated individuals, working together in unison, to accomplish a common goal, but it is also equally important for that team to have a leader, who with their hard work and dedication sets an example for the entire team to follow. Who paves the way, lays out a vision, and works hard to make that vision a reality.” Then he shared with the audience, the list of many record breaking accomplishments made by the 2017 Board, under the leadership of the President.

To justify the ASIE Mission to build the future of Architecture and engineering students, he recognized the 3rd year Architecture student at U of H, Mr. Tanmay Thakkar. He was mentored by Dinesh D. Shah by giving him an opportunity to earn and learn in this commercial real estate development business. Vishal added, “Tanmay, a student member of ASIE, made ASIE proud. He was selected as the first prize winner of the completion for affordable single family housing sponsored by the organization known as Seeds of Sharstown, in agreement with Gerald D. Hines college of Architecture and Design at University of Houston.”

After the remarkable introduction given by Emcee, the outgoing president Dinesh D. Shah expressed his sincere thanks, with his humble heart, to his board members and all supporters for making 2017 a successful year in the history filled with fourteen technical seminars, architectural field trip, two ethics seminars, 40 corporate members, 285 total members, and passed on surplus fund for the year 2018. He recognized the outgoing board members Chetan Vyas, Madhu Kilambi, Gaju Patel, and Poolkeshi Patel for their dedicated contribution by presenting a plaque. He also presented a certificate of appreciation to continuing second year term board members – Chaitanya Gampa, Sirish Madichetti, Archana Sharma, and Tej Kour.

As a second part of the event, Emcee introduced the Honorable Guest Dr. Daniel Wong. He graduated from the University of Houston with a B.S.C.E. in 1983, M.S.C.E. in 1985 and Ph.D. in 1988. He currently serves as President and CEO of Tolunay-Wong Engineers, Inc. in Houston, Texas. Dr. Wong is serving as a Chairman for the Texas Board of Professional Engineers (TBPE) since 2012. Dr. Wong was elected and served as an At-Large City Councilman in the City of Sugar Land from 2002-2008. He is a trustee of the Fort Bend Economic Development Council and a member of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Wong serves as a Board member of the University of Houston Civil Engineering Department Advisory Board and is a member of its Academy. He also served on the Board of Houston Council of Engineering Companies (formerly ACME) and as President of Asian American Engineers/Architects. He was recognized as the Young Engineer of the Year by the Sam Houston Chapter of Texas Society of Professional Engineers in 1993. He was named as the Distinguished Young Engineering Alumnus in 1998 and the Distinguished Engineering Alumnus in 2009 by the UH Engineering Alumni Association.

Then Vishal introduce the incoming 2018 President Sai Gowthami Asam. Sai has been active member of ASIE since 2012. She served on ASIE Board as IT Chair and in Gala Reception Committee in 2014, as Secretary in 2015 and as Treasurer in 2016. On behalf of ASIE, Sai volunteered for MathCounts, served as Special Award Judge for SEFH and “Future City” competitions several times. Sai was awarded as 2016 YEOY by ASIE. She is currently working as Senior Structural Engineer at Versabar Inc. She has gained over 10 years of work experience in offshore structural engineering of riser and umbilical pull-ins and decommissioning; heavy equipment lift systems utilizing hydraulic winches, chain jacks. She performed lift analysis on various projects for Versabar’s Bottom Feeder and VB10K Systems. She designed multi-level permanent Chemical Injection Skid Packages and developed material handling solutions for equipment handling on offshore structures. She holds Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from JNTU Kakinada, India; and a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology (University of Missouri-Rolla). With this impressive bio, Vishal welcomed Sai, the newly elected 2018 President with a big round applaud. She invited the board members of her team with a brief introduction.

Dr. Wong conducted the swearing-in ceremony for the entire 2018 Board and congratulated them. Addressing the audience of mostly Professional Engineers, he praised ASIE and members for the active role they play in the engineering and architectural field. He also congratulated ASIE Architecture Student Member, Tanmay Thakkar for his achievement. He also admired ASIE that offers a forum to assist its engineers and architects members in career advancement by providing networking through continuing educational seminars, workshops and field trips. He briefly talked about TBPE and added TBPE is also working together for the policy matter with Architecture Board. On behalf of ASIE, as a token of gratitude, Outgoing President Dinesh Shah presented a Certificate of Appreciation and ASIE Coffee Mug to Dr. Wong.

Newly inducted ASIE president, Sai Gowthami Asam presided and thanked the Past President Shah and his board for carrying out the successful year. She assured the members that she will make sure to keep the momentum and take ASIE to the next level during her one year term. Presenting her vision as a young engineer she said, "Our 2018 mission is to develop management and leadership skills for young engineers, architects, technicians, and designers of Indian origin in the Greater Houston Area. We will continue to increase the corporate membership and annual membership as we will be celebrating ASIE 25 years." She added, "This year we will continue providing technical knowledge enhancement to all members through continuing educational seminars, workshops, field trips and networking." She also added the program details for the month of February. Just like every year, the month of February will be busy month for ASIE. ASIE support engineering and science education by volunteering in Mathcounts competition, Engineers EWeek, Young Engineer of The Year event, volunteering as judges during Science & Engineering Fair of Houston and giving out Awards to students in Junior, Ninth & Senior Divisions based on their projects." She recognized the 2018 ASIE Advisory Council members and presented the plaque to the retiring Advisory Council Members Vishal Merchant and Naresh Kolli. She presented the Glass Plaque to Dinesh Shah for the token of appreciation on behalf of ASIE. For the present surprise for Shah, she unveiled the new banner of Past President with his name added in the history of ASIE.